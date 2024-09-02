Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,410 shares of company stock valued at $100,631,138 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

