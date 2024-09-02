WP Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,124 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

