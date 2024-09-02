Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Financial Comparison

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.57 $292.99 million $3.33 1.36 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.38 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yiren Digital and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 37.05% 24.38% 19.07% Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

