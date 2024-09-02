Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

