Zacks Research Comments on EPAM Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $200.76 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.