Zacks Research Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

