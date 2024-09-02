Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
