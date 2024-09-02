Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $9.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.88. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2027 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on DDS

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $338.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.65 and its 200-day moving average is $419.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.