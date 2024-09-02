Zacks Research Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.