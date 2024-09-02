Zacks Research Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.