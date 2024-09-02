Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,754. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

