Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $890,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

