ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.