Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,268 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total transaction of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $116,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,080 shares of company stock worth $31,475,001 over the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $231.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

