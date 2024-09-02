Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after acquiring an additional 278,283 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $15,493,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $183.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

