Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

