Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 114 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $243.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock worth $9,731,003 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

