Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,458 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

