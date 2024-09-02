Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,490 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AFRM opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
