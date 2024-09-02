Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,490 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.