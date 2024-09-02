Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,657 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

