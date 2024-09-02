Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

