Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $83,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

