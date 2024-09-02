Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 169.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.