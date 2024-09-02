Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.50 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

