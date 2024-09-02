Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

