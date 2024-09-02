Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.64 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,610.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $191.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

