Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $228.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

