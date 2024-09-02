Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 709.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 123,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $342,088.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,975,042.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Barclays downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

