Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $57,981,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.42 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

