Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.77 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

