Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.94 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.8 %

ANF opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

