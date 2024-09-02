Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83.
Old Republic International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Republic International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.