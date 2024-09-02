Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.