Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,507,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

