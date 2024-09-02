Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $197.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

