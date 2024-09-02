Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,001 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.93 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

