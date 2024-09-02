Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 492 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $133.62 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

