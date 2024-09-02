Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.