Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,408 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 23.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $95.46 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 530.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

