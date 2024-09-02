Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 324,147 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

