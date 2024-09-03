10,029 Shares in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 432,431 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

