1,330 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

