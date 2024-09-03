1,342 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

