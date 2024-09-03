1,451 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

