1,569 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $201.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

