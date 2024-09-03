1,768 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

