1,921 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,757,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

