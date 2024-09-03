20,035 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 226.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 773,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 536,494 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in HP by 145.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 311,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,495 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in HP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 89,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

