24,806 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

