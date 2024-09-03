3,088 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $201.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

