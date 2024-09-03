3,100 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

