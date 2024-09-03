34,000 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 798,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 269,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 115,411 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile



The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

