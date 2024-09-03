34,000 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 798,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 269,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 115,411 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.